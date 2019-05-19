Winning €6 million Lotto ticket sold in Co Louth

There was one winner of this weekend’s lotto jackpot of over €6 million with the winning ticket purchased in Co Louth.

This is the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year and the second won in Co Louth.

The winning ticket was sold at Tesco Extra on Donore Road, Drogheda.

The winning numbers of Saturday night’s main Lotto draw are: 1, 7, 9, 18, 22, 33 and the bonus number is 17. The jackpot was €6,197,310.

The National Lottery’s recent Luckiest Lotto Counties survey showed that Co Louth boasts the most Lotto millionaires per head of population since the Lotto game was launched 32 years ago, with an average of 5.9 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people. The county has had 78 Lotto jackpot winners who have won in excess of €97 million between them.