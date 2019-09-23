Winning €5.3 million Lotto ticket sold in Co Cork

A Centra store in Co Cork sold the winning €5.3 million Lotto ticket for Saturday’s draw, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The winning ticket was bought in Centra on Main Street, Innishannon. There was only one winner of the draw for which the numbers were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, 30, with bonus number 17.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus One and Lotto Plus Two draws on Saturday.