Winning €38.9m Euromillions ticket bought in Dublin

The winner of last week’s near €40 million EuroMillions jackpot bought their ticket in the Dublin area.

The National Lottery said on Tuesday that the numbers for last Friday’s draw were chosen as part of a quick pick selection and there has been no contact from the ticket-holder almost four days on.

“Nobody has come forward yet and we are now appealing to players in the Dublin region who bought a EuroMillions ticket last week to check their numbers to see if they are eligible to claim a cool €38,906,715,” a National Lottery spokeswoman said.

Details of exactly where and when the ticket was bought are expected to be released in coming days.

“We are urging all our players to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner or winners,” the spokeswoman said. “At this stage we don’t know if it’s a single winner or a syndicate...We urge anybody who has this ticket to keep it safe until they can make contact with us and get into the National Lottery office to make their claim. This is a valuable piece of paper.”

The winning numbers were 04, 08, 22, 23, 48 and Lucky Stars 01 and 12. - PA