Winning €17m EuroMillions lotto ticket sold in Connacht

The west’s awake this afternoon after it emerged that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winning ticket was sold in Connacht.

Officials in the National Lottery offices in Dublin were tight-lipped as to exactly where the winning ticket was sold and refused to be drawn on the shop, the town or even the county where the ticket worth €17 million was sold.

A spokesman did, however, confirm that no-one had yet made contact claiming to have the golden ticket.

This is the first EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland this year and the 15th Irish win since the cross-country draw began in 2004.

A spokesman for the National Lottery appealed to anyone who may have bought a ticket in in the province in recent days check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize.

The winning numbers were 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 while the Lucky Star numbers were 06 and 10.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that the National Lottery takes some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink,” the Lottery spokesman said

He added that the organisation would most likely announce the county where the ticket was sold Thursday and follow it up with news on the town and the shop where it was sold.

The €17million prize wasn’t the only good news for the west this week and another EuroMillions player in Mayo scooped €500,000 after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize.

This winning ticket was sold at the Easons store on Main Street, Castlebar in Co Mayo. The ticket was purchased on February 11th, the day of the draw.

“If you do happen to be one of these lucky ticketholders please try to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket. Keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize”, the National Lottery spokesperson continued.