Winning €175m EuroMillions ticket sold in the Naul, Co Dublin

The winning ticket in last night’s €175 million EuroMillions draw was sold in Reilly’s in the Naul, Co Dublin.

The shop’s owner Les Reilly said: “I can’t comment at the moment but call me back in a few hours.”

Confirmation that the shop had sold the ticket came from National Lottery spokeswoman Miriam Donohoe.

The winner has also come forward, but has yet to be identified. Ms Donohoe said the ticket holder phoned the National Lottery office just before 10am but she declined to say if it was an individual or a syndicate.

‘Delighted’

However, Fianna Fáil TD for Meath East Thomas Byrne said in a Twitter post that he was “absolutely delighted to hear that the Euro millions was won in the constituency.”

According to reports on Twitter, quoting a source in local radio station LMFM, the winner is a family of six brothers and sisters in the Duleek/Bellewstown area.

The winner of the jackpot - the largest ever in the State - was urged to “stay calm” and get good advice on how to handle the shock of banking €175 million.

“While this is a massive win it can come as a shock to a player and we advise them to stay calm, get good independent legal and financial advice and contact us as soon as they can,” Nation Lottery chief executive Dermot Griffin said.

“This has been an incredibly lucky period for players on the island of Ireland. The luck of the Irish is definitely in the air.”

Crashed

The National Lottery’s website crashed for a time on Tuesday night after it was revealed that a punter based in the State had won €175,475,380. There were plenty of jokes online about the winner being able to buy at least 10 new bricks in the national children’s hospital.

The numbers drawn were 01, 08, 18, 19, 3 with the Lucky Stars: 07, 09.

The jackpot had been rolling over for several weeks and the €175 million total is nearly €50 million more than the next biggest sum won on the island - Patrick and Frances Connolly from Co Down banked £115m (€132m) on the New Year’s Day EuroMillions jackpot.

The €115m (£99m) won by Dolores McNamara, from Limerick, in July 2005 was previously the largest sum won in the Republic on the draw.