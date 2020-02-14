Winning €17 million lottery ticket sold in Castlebar

The winning ticket for Tuesday night’s Euromillions jackpot worth €17 million was sold in Castlebar, Co Mayo, the National Lottery has announced.

This is the third time a ticket winning the Euromillions jackpot has been sold in the town.

The “golden” Quick Pick ticket was bought at Mulroy’s Londis in Castlebar, Co Mayo and the winning numbers are: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the Lucky Star numbers are 06 and 10.

Alan Mulroy, owner of Mulroy’s Londis, said he was “speechless” having learned he had sold the winning ticket.

“ It was quite a shock to hear the news that we had sold this winning EuroMillions ticket. The word came through from the National Lottery yesterday evening and we’re all delighted at Mulroy’s Londis,” Mr Mulroy said.

“ I had to keep the news from the staff until this morning, but we are having a great day of celebrations down here. I can’t thank our staff enough for all their work over the years.”

Mr Mulroy said his store had been open for the past 27 years and he was just “thrilled” for the customers who supported them over that time.

“The majority of our customers are locals so l really do hope it is someone in the Castlebar community. Whoever it is, I wish them the very best of luck!” he added.

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of the jackpot came forward on Friday morning.

“We are making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks,” a spokesman said.

It is the first jackpot win in Ireland this year and the 15th Irish win since the game began in 2004.

The first Castlebar EuroMillions jackpot was won in April 2014 when a prize worth €15 million was claimed. Three years later Mayo got its second winner, again in Castlebar, when a syndicate from the west of Ireland won €29 million in July 2017. This ticket was sold at Garryduff XL Store, of Pound Road, Castlebar.

In addition to a whopping three jackpots, totalling €61 million, Castlebar has also had two EuroMillions Plus wins worth €500,000.

One of these wins worth €500,000 was won on the same night the €17 million jackpot was won in Castlebar. This ticket was sold at Easons on the Main Street in Castlebar.

The National Lottery spokesman said it was “ an amazing story” for Castlebar. “For a town with a population of just over 12,000 to have three jackpot wins totalling €61 million in the space of six years is astounding,” the spokesman said.

“Castlebar on its own makes up 20 per cent of all Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners so surely this is the place to buy a EuroMillions ticket.”

He added: “While we have heard from the €17 million winner, we have yet to hear word from our Castlebar €500,000 winner so we are asking everyone in the town to keep checking those tickets.”