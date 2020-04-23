Winner of €9.8m jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

The holder of the winning ticket of last Saturday’s €9.8 million Lotto jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery on Thursday.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw at Daly’s Supervalu store in Killarney, Co Kerry. The €9.8 million win is Kerry’s largest ever Lotto jackpot win since the introduction of the Lotto game in 1988.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have been contacted this afternoon by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the on-going public health emergency.”

Meanwhile, lotto players across Co Dublin are being asked to check their National Lottery accounts and emails as two players from the capital won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 and the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €37,258 in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning numbers from last night’s Lotto draw are: 14, 24, 25, 26, 29, 40 and the bonus was 08.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 2 draw which is worth €250,000 for one lucky player are: 03, 10, 17, 18, 19, 23 and the bonus was 30.

The National Lottery reminded players that it has extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes so as to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency.

This means that any winners of Lotto and Lotto Plus, Lotto 54321, EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus, Telly Bingo, Daily Millions and Daily Millions Plus draws from 9th January 2020 until draws in the week 5th July 2020 will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.