Winner of €5.3m Lotto jackpot has come forward

The winner of Saturday’s €5.3 million Lotto jackpot has made contact with National Lottery headquarters and arrangements are being made for them to collect their prize.

The winning ticket in the Lotto jackpot draw was bought at the Centra store in Innishannon, Co Cork.

There was only one winner of the draw, for which the numbers were 6, 8, 13, 15, 21, and 30, with the bonus number 17. The winning ticket is worth €5,325,592.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the day of the draw and belongs to the seventh Lotto jackpot winner of the year.

“We can confirm that we have been contacted this morning by the lucky ticketholder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made when the winner is ready to collect their prize in the coming weeks,” said a National Lottery spokesman.

Barry O’Sullivan, who owns the store where the ticket was purchased, said: “We have never had a win remotely like this. It is fantastic for whoever it is. I would really love if it was a local. But whoever the winner is they came in and supported the shop.”