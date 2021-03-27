Wind warning in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo

A status-yellow weather warning has come into effect in Cos Donegal, Galway, and Mayo, with gusts to reach speeds of 100 km/h.

Met Éireann has issued the weather warning due to strong winds expected along the western seaboard.

The weather warning came into effect at 5pm on Saturday, and remains in place until 2am on Sunday.

Southwest winds are expected to reach average speeds of between 50 and 65km/h, with strong gusts hitting up to 100km/h.

The national forecaster has warned onshore winds “will bring a risk of wave overtopping” along the coast.

Mayo County Council warned people to “exercise caution” while outside while the weather warning remained in place.

The overall forecast for Saturday is for a very windy evening, with gale force winds along the west and north-west coasts.

The country is set for a wet night with further outbreaks of rain, heaviest again in the west and northwest. Temperatures will reach lows of four degrees in parts.

Sunday is to be a cloudy and overcast day, with widespread rainfall from the afternoon onwards.

Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

The weather is due to be milder from the start of next week, turning cooler in the middle of the week, ahead of a wet and windy weekend.