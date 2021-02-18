Wind and rain forecast as Ireland set for period of unsettled weather

Ireland is set for a spell of unsettled weather with gusts of up to 100km/h in some regions on Wednesday night as well as some localised flooding on Thursday morning, Met Éireann has warned.

The forecaster issued a number of status yellow weather warnings on Wednesday. The first is a wind warning for Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Southerly winds on Thursday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h with gusts of 80 to 100km/h, highest in coastal areas. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide, Met Éireann said. The warning is in place until 5am on Thursday.

There is also a rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford in place from 9pm on Thursday until 4pm on Friday.

Heavy rain on Thursday night and Friday may cause some river flooding and localised surface flooding. Rainfall totals of 30 to 40mm are expected, higher in mountainous regions.

The forecaster issued two further warnings for Friday. It is warning of strong southerly winds on Thursday night and Friday with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 100km/h in counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Wexford. There again remains a possibility of localised coastal flooding.

Both warnings are in place from 9pm on Thursday until 4pm on Friday.