William and Kate to visit Galway as part of first official visit

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to visit Galway city as part of their first official visit to Ireland.

Gardaí have confirmed that road closures in the centre of Galway will facilitate their visit.

The visit will take place on Thursday, March 5th. A notice was sent out to Galway city traders from gardaí during the week.

It announced road closures from 6am to 2pm on that day in Williamsgate Street, Williams Street, Shop Street, High Street, Mainguard Street and possibly Abbeygate Street.

It would suggest that the couple will do a walkabout in the city on the day.

The visit is a boost to Galway in its year as European City of Culture which got off to a disappointing start when the opening night celebrations had to be cancelled because of bad weather last week.

Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne, and his wife Kate Middleton will travel to the Republic between Tuesday, March 3rd, and Thursday, March 5th.

They are also expected to visit the Teagasc Animal Bioscience Research Centre at Grange, Dunsany.

The facility is one of the world’s leading beef production research programmes.

The trip will take place at the request of the UK foreign office.

The British embassy in Dublin tweeted: “We look forward to welcoming The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland next month.”

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II made a historic journey to the Republic.

Amid unprecedented security, she became the first British monarch to travel here in 100 years and the first since the State gained independence from Britain.

She bowed her head in Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance to pay tribute to the rebels who rose up against British rule in 1916, spoke Irish in an address to a State banquet and visited Croke Park, where British forces shot dead 14 spectators at a football match in 1920.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have made five visits to Ireland over the past five years.

William and Kate’s trip, which unusually was announced in advance, is likely to be seen as a diplomatic visit in the wake of Brexit.