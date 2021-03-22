Wife murderer Frank McCann must not be released, says victim’s sister

The sister of Esther Leonard, who was murdered by her husband Frank McCann in 1992, said she fears he could murder again if released from prison.

McCann killed his wife, Esther, and their 18-month-old foster child, Jessica, who was also his niece, by setting their house on fire on September 4th, 1992.

Marian Leonard, Esther’s sister, told Joe Duffy’s Liveline programme on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday that she would be fearful for the safety of her family and others if McCann was to be released from prison. “No minister for justice can tell me he is cured,” she said. The murderer received a double life sentence upon conviction in 1996 and has been incarcerated in Arbour Hill Prison in Dublin ever since.

Ms Leonard said she believes McCann (60) is “heading towards” being released from prison on parole. She told the programme her family is informed every time McCann is let out on day release. Supervised excursions began for McCann in 2018, and “very quickly” he was allowed out unaccompanied to the city centre and to attend a course on computers in Ballyfermot, she said.

“He shouldn’t come out ever. I don’t and never have believed in an eye for an eye or the death penalty, but I don’t think he should be released back into society. There is no telling what he will do and nobody can assure me that he won’t murder again or hurt someone again,” she said.

Ms Leonard said she believes McCann is a psychopath who cannot be redeemed through the justice system’s resocialisation programmes. “It is not the same circumstances as someone who kills in the spur of a moment and regrets it for the rest of their life. It was controlled, premeditated murder,” she said.

Decision on parole

Ms Leonard said she hopes Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will make a decision on his parole before going on maternity leave in May. She said she will never be able to let go of the issue: “How can my family be safe? It is not just my family... Releasing him into society – there really is no telling.”

Bernard McCann, older brother of Frank McCann, told Liveline he agreed “word for word” with Ms Leonard and believes the man is “dangerous”.

“There is no good in this man at all… Every time I see his photograph it sickens me. There is no redemption for that man,” Mr McCann said.

Bernard McCann, who gave evidence against his younger brother in court, said he hopes he “rots” in prison. He urged members of the parole board and the Minister for Justice, who must sign off on parole, to “come walk in our shoes”.

McCann set fire to his home on Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin, before fleeing the scene. Esther (36) and Jessica, who would have turned 30 this month, died inside the burning house. McCann later arrived back and played the part of the distraught husband attempting to rescue his family.

Soon his version of events began to unravel. Anonymous threats he claimed had been made to him came into question as detectives learned of the Adoption Board’s decision to refuse Esther and Frank McCann’s application to adopt his niece, Jessica.

A woman contacted the Adoption Board on April 17th, 1991, alleging McCann had fathered a child with her 17-year-old daughter.

The State’s case was that McCann killed his wife in a premeditated act because he did not want her to find out the reason the Adoption Board had refused their application to adopt Jessica.

McCann and Esther O’Brien, a native of Tramore Co Waterford, were married on May 22nd, 1987. The 17-year-old gave birth later in the summer of 1987 and her child was put up for adoption separately.

Gardaí said the murder plot against Esther and Jessica was under way from July 1992. That month, four gas leaks were reported at the McCann’s Rathfarnham home. On August 11th, Esther was awakened by the telephone ringing and discovered an electric blanket on fire on her bed.

Apparent panic attack

The first trial in the case in January 1994 was aborted when McCann attempted to set fire to himself in Arbour Hill prison. A second trial was temporarily adjourned for a fortnight when he suffered an apparent panic attack while giving evidence.

Ms Leonard recounted on Monday his strange behaviour after her sister’s funeral, when he shouted out of his car at some teenage girls that he was a “free man”.

“Oh my goodness, it was just so wrong,” she said.

McCann has “never apologised” or shown remorse to her family for the murders, Ms Leonard said, adding: “Maybe he has shown remorse when it is necessary, when he is dealing with some of the counsellors inside.” He has been described as a “consummate actor”, she said, and well-intentioned people “can be fooled by him”.