Widow of paraglider seeks to return €500 voucher he found

The widow of a taxi driver who died in a paragliding incident on Saturday says she wants to ensure a wedding voucher left in his car is returned to its owners.

Rafal “Ralph” Skóra (41), a paragliding enthusiast originally from Poland but living in Artane in north Dublin, went out of his way to make contact with the owners of the gift voucher mislaid in his taxi on Friday night and was looking forward to handing it over.

However, the following day, the experienced glider took off from Black Hill above Blessington Lakes and was last seen heading south over the Wicklow Mountains and Glenmalure. The alarm was raised by his wife Dominika on Saturday night when he failed to return home.

Mr Skóra’s body was found at 8am on Sunday by a group of fellow paragliders and adventure sports enthusiasts, who were working with the Wicklow Mountain Rescue and the Irish Coast Guard.

Prior to the fatal trip, the father of three had on Friday evening picked up a male passenger at Merrion Row in Dublin.

He dropped the man at a Spar shop in Monkstown, some 9 kilometres away. Afterwards, Mr Skóra found a gift voucher belonging to the passenger in his car. He made contact with the man and his future spouse.

“He was very happy to find them and before he left the house on Saturday morning. He said that because he did something good and found them, karma will get back to him with something good as well,” Mrs Skóra said.

“He was sure he would have a lovely day and fly 100 kilometres.”

Mrs Skóra said the voucher was still in her possession and appealed for the engaged couple to make contact so she can return it to them.

“The voucher is still at home and I would love to get it to them. Rafal really wanted them to have it back because finding them made him so happy,” she said.

“I have no contact details for the couple so I would be so grateful if they got in touch with me. It was Rafal’s wish to return the voucher to them and I want that to happen.”

Mrs Skóra said she realises the couple may not want to impose on her due to the accident, but added: “Please get in touch — Rafal would have wanted them to be happy.

“He was the best husband I could pray for and amazing father. That’s all what matters. I will never forget him. I’ll hope to see him in my dreams,” she said.

Mrs Skóra said he would be missed by his 21-year-old son Jakub who lives in Poland.

“I will make sure that my children with Rafal, Benjamin who is three-years-old and 12-weeks-old Julianna, will know everything there is to about their father.”

On Friday night Mr Skóra had asked for help in trying to trace his passenger, who is due to be married on May 24th.

He posted: “Hi guys, I found a wedding card and 500 euro BT [Brown Thomas] gift card in my taxi today [Friday, May 10th].

“Picked customer up at Merrion Row and dropped off at Spar in Monkstown. All I know is that . . . he is going to marry . . . in two weeks’ time. I would love to get it back to him. Please share. Thanks.”

Many people tried to help Mr Skóra to find the man, with 22,000 people sharing his post. Many praised the taxi driver for being so “kind, caring and honest”.

One commented on Friday night: “You’re truly remarkable so well done”. Another added: “Fair play. Great to see some honest people still out there. Well done to you.”

After the man and his fiancée were tracked down several hours later, Mr Skóra posted again, saying: “Looks like I found them! . . . Im just after sending them both [a] message. Back to work now . . .”

Following Mr Skóra’s death, the Dublin Taxi Drivers organisation paid tribute: “Rest in peace to the most honest taxi driver,” it said.