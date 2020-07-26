Widespread heavy rainfall forecast for Leinster and Munster

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Sunday night covering large areas of Leinster and Munster.

The counties included in the warning are Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Status Yellow - Rainfall Warning.

Valid from 20:00 Sun, 26-Jul-2020 until 10:00 Mon, 27-Jul-2020 pic.twitter.com/XVOm5B9TgC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 26, 2020

Heavy rainfall is forecast with predictions of 20mm to 30mm in some areas along with a risk of spot flooding.

The warning will be in affect from 8am on Sunday night until 10am on Monday morning.

It was issued late Sunday morning.