Who are the protesters who picketed Simon Harris’s home?

Last October, Eamon McGrath left his home in Greystones in Wicklow and went on tour in Cork and Kerry seeking “a conversation across the nation” about the legacy left by Ireland’s economic crash a decade ago.

In a nine-minute video filmed as he sat on a stone-wall that was later posted on Facebook, McGrath reflected on his journey, disappointed that so “many people have gone silent”.

“This trip is a conversation across the nation but no one has rang that phone. People need to be supported. On that, I’m going to have a cup of tea and hope I’m in a better form,” he declared.

Mr McGrath urged people to rise up and put politicians under pressure. His video garnered 22 comments, including his own, mostly of the “well done”, “well said” and “fair play” variety.

Last Sunday, Mr McGrath was one of the dozen or so protesters who picketed the Greystones home of Minister for Health, Simon Harris, his wife Caoimhe Wade, and their new-born baby daughter, Saoirse.

Self-described as the Fingal Battalion Against Austerity, Wicklow Says No, and #BringItToTheirDoors, the protest was widely condemned.

‘Intimidation’

Mr Harris said the protest was not legitimate. “I think the use of the word protest somehow gives legitimacy to what was, plain and simple, an intimidation – an intimidation of my family, my neighbours and my community.

“What happened to me and my family, to my wife and to my young baby, to my neighbours, was not protest, it was absolutely not protest,” the Minister said.

Eamon McGrath, one of those who protested outside Minister for Health Simon Harris’s house last weekend.

Not all of the protesters are known, but they included Padda Murphy, Hazel McDermott and Gina Ward, all long-standing political activists forged by a mixture of republican politics and anti-water charges campaigning.

Explaining their actions to a garda, one of the protesters said: “There’s a resident in this estate who is health minister, and we believe that his actions have been disgraceful in his term as health minister.

“His actions have been affecting people all across the country in their own homes. So we’re protesting here today to let him feel what it’s like, to be affected in his own home.”

An examination of those involved in the protesters’ social media accounts shows a pattern of agitprop overlap in which Facebook pages metastasise across campaigns and issues.

The Wicklow action was supported by groups such as Duleek Against Austerity, “Water Meter Alert”, “Eviction Alert”, “Anti Imperialist Action Ireland” , Abolish The Special Courts and the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, to name but a few.

The protesters outside Mr Harris’s home are left-wing in persuasion: “There were no right-wing elements involved in yesterday’s protest nor would they be tolerated at any of our events,” said one.

Support

However, many expressions of support online come from the right side of the political spectrum.

The same cluster of names appear again and again. Views are trenchantly-expressed, the language extreme.

Often, the videos posted by such right-wing quarters - not by those involved in the Harris protest - feature gardaí being taunted relentlessly, told they should be ashamed of themselves, or called “scum”, where their partners, or parents are mocked.

Politicians and the judiciary are always “corrupt” and non-Sinn Féin republicans reserve special venom for that party. The media is hated and professional journalists completely distrusted.

For people with much to say online, however, those who protested outside Mr Harris’s home are shy when it comes to being interviewed.

Do you think that when people have to emigrate to save the lives of their children, that’s right?

Smiling and genial in nature, Mr McGrath declines to be interviewed when he is approached at his home in Greystones: “Not interested. Not interested. No. No,” he says, politely, “No disrespect,” he responds.

Surprisingly, perhaps, Mr McGrath, with his mobile telephone in hand, declares himself to be “a disgruntled Fine Gael supporter”, before he goes on to argue “the State control the media”.

Mr McGrath says his solicitor, Tara, is on the line: “You see,” said Mr McGrath pulling on his cigarette. “I’ve all these witnesses. You need them around; you don’t know what youse lads would say.”

“How are you doing?” says the voice on the mobile, pleasantly. “Go easy on that lovely man.”

The Irish Times offers greetings. “Are you listening to this Tara? Are you getting this recorded?” Mr McGrath asks. “I am,” says Tara.

Accountability

Asked why he had supported Mr Harris in the past, Mr McGrath says: “That’s for you to find out” . . . “One thing I’ll pride myself on, and this I say, I turned around, and I’m a self-motivated, self-driven person.”

“I do not do anything discourteous. I have respect for everyone. Now sir, on that note, I’ll bid you good day and have a good day,” Mr McGrath tells The Irish Times.

He adds: “But do you think what’s happening is right? Do you think that when people have to emigrate to save the lives of their children, that’s right? And where’s the accountability?”

Elections do not offer political accountability, he argues: “No, no, no. Is there accountability? Is there accountability? I can’t comment but I know who I am and what I represent. The rest of the world don’t. Good day to you!”

Balbriggan-based Gina Ward, who was arrested during anti-water charge protests and was injured in one, was another of the Greystones protesters.

Leaning out of a first floor window of her townhouse maisonette in a well-kept estate in the north Dublin town, she calls out, “hello” in response to a knock of the door, as a small dog yaps rapidly.

“Would you talk to me about your political philosophy and activism?” asks The Irish Times.

“No thanks.”

“Are you sure?”

“I’m positive.”

It was an interesting demonstration at the Harris home, we offered and she agreed, adding “but no thanks”.

“Will there be more?”

“No thanks,” she said, firmly closing the window.

Last week, Mr McGrath was back campaigning, posting a video of a protest on Wednesday, staged inside the Round Hall of the Four Courts. Gina Ward was there, part of the Women’s Direction Action Movement.