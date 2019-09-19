When school secretary Hilary Kellett fell ill there was no sick pay

In 2016 primary school secretary Hilary Kellett discovered she had breast cancer. She was unable to work for over a year, but not entitled to paid sick leave. And left with no other option, she applied for social welfare.

“There have been other people sick on the staff, and they’ve all been paid. Yet I’m not paid and I’m part of the school community; I work just as hard as everybody else here,” she says.

Kellett has worked in Maynooth’s Educate Together National School since 2009, bar time out for illness. “I’m not given the same respect or dignity. Why am I different?” she asks. “The other issues were always in the background – no pension, no salary scale, very poor pay and no sick leave – but the sick leave element didn’t really affect me until I got critically ill.”

Kellett refers to that period as a difficult time. “Being sick costs money. And my husband doesn’t earn a huge wage so we struggled for a year-and-a-half, not only emotionally but financially,” says Kellett, who returned to full-time work 18 months after diagnosis.

She is entitled to just standard holiday leave and goes unpaid over most of the school year’s holidays including summer, Easter and Christmas. She is obliged to sign on the dole at these times.

“It’s demeaning because all the teachers and SNAs [special needs assistants] get paid for the whole summer. The caretaker works for the summer, so I’m the only person in the building that doesn’t get paid,” she says.

“Everybody’s talking about where they’re going to be going on their holidays, whereas I’m on the dole,” says Kellett, who worked previously as a public servant in Bord Bia, before taking time out to raise her children

The differences will follow her into retirement: “None of us have any pension rights. There are girls doing this job 20 or 25 years and they retire without a pension.”

Kellett is paid by her school’s board of management and wants parity with Department of Education-employed secretaries who earn “at least twice as much” and have full public sector rights.

“Most secretaries, including myself, do it because we love our job. And I think we’re taken advantage of because we all love our jobs,” she says.

Most of them, she notes, are women.