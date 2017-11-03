WhatsApp goes down for users in Ireland

WhatsApp users in Ireland experienced difficulty sending and receiving messages on Friday morning.

The app appeared to go down at about 8am when chats would not load and messages would not send.

The service was back up and running by 9am after the outage.

The app also went down for some users in India, according to people on Facebook and Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Users in other countries also reported a WhatsApp outage on social media. The extent of the outage was not immediately known, and Facebook - which owns the app - was not immediately reachable for a comment.

India is WhatsApp’s biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users.

–Reuters