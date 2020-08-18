What are the new Covid-19 restrictions announced today?

The Government announced these new measures to combat coronavirus on Tuesday evening. They are due to come into effect immediately and remain in place until September 13th.

* All businesses should continue to allow remote working where possible.

* If you are having visitors over to your home, you should limit them to six people from no more than three households.

* Outdoor gatherings are to be limited to 15 people.

* Restaurants and cafes, including pubs which serve food, can remain open but with a mandatory closing time of 11.30pm.

* Sports events and matches are to revert to ‘behind-closed-doors’ with no spectators allowed. There should also be strict avoidance of social gatherings before and after games or fixtures.

* Indoor training should be limited to six people and outdoor training should be limited to 15 people.

* Public transport should be avoided where possible.

* If you are travelling in a car or other vehicle with someone from outside your household, it is recommended that you wear a face covering.

* All State bodies with responsibility for monitoring, inspection and compliance will intensify activities on an integrated basis.

Meanwhile, for those over-70 or who are extremely medically vulnerable, it is asked that you use your individual judgement to:

* Keep the number of people you meet as low as possible. When you do meet people - it should be at a distance of two metres and for as short a time as possible.

* Avoid public transport where possible.

* Shop during designated hours (special times that shops have set up for those who are over-70 or medically vulnerable to safely do their shopping).