Wet weather for Electric Picnic but GAA final to be ‘cool and bright’

With half of Croke Park’s 83,000 capacity set to be disappointed on Sunday, as either Kerry or Dublin lose the All-Ireland Football Final, at least the weather will be cool and bright.

However, those attending Electric Picnic are set to feel the full vagaries of a late Irish summer with campers facing the possibility of thunderstorms on Friday, followed by constant showers, strong winds, and occasional spells of sunshine.

According to Met Éireann, the local forecast for the Electric Picnic venue in Stradbally, Co Laois, is for possible thunder and periods of rain throughout Friday, with heavier spells as the day goes on and into the night.

The rain is set to become persistent on Saturday with 9mm of rainfall forecast between 1am and 7am. By Saturday night this rain will ease to showers.

Sunday will see an improvement and it is set to be the best day weather-wise for festival-goers.

An aerial view of the Electric Picnic venue at Stradbally, Co Laois. Photograph: Aerial.ie

In Dublin’s Croke Park on Sunday, forecasted showers will be broken up by periods of “bright and cool” conditions - at least off the pitch.

Thursday

Met Éireann’s detailed forecast for Thursday is for showers, frequent in the west and north but more isolated elsewhere.

It will be mostly cloudy but there will be occasional sunny intervals. Top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in west Munster, Connacht and Ulster on Thursday night, turning heavy and persistent towards dawn on Friday.

Elsewhere, a good deal of dry weather but with the odd shower. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Geraldine Foy, a resident of Robert St; Lisa Connolly, in the garden of her house on Clonliffe Road; and Kathleen Kennedy from Jones’s Road; all in blue to support Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Friday

Friday will see outbreaks of rain extend to most of the country on Friday, with a risk of thunder in the midlands. The rain will be heavy and persistent in west Munster, Connacht and much of Ulster, with the risk of localised flooding. The rain will be patchier elsewhere with decent dry periods, especially in the southeast. Maximum temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees, with fresh and gusty south or southwest winds.

Saturday

The forecast is for heavy rain overnight giving way to bright or sunny spells and showers. The highest temperatures will be 15 to 18 degrees in moderate west to northwest winds. The showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts overnight. The lowest temperatures should be of 8 to 10 degrees, in moderate westerly breezes but which will strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

Sunday

Sunday will probably provide the best of the weekend weather. It will be a fresh and cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the northwest. The highest temperatures should range from 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Initial forecasts suggest early next week is set to be largely dry and bright with some rain possible on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be normal for the time of year.