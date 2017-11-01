Westminster prepares to impose budget on Northern Ireland

Preparations are being made for the UK government to impose a budget on Northern Ireland by the end of the month, Northern Secretary James Brokenshire has said.

Speaking at Stormont, he said the move stopped short of direct rule and that he would abandon the idea if the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Féin could reach a powersharing deal before then.

Mr Brokenshire said Northern Ireland would begin to run out of money by the end of November.

“No government could simply stand by and allow that to happen,” he said. “I am, therefore, now taking forward the necessary steps that would enable a Budget Bill to be introduced at Westminster at the appropriate moment in order to protect the delivery of public services in Northern Ireland.”

The DUP and Sinn Fein failed to meet Mr Brokenshire’s original Monday deadline for a powersharing deal.

Northern Irish politics has largely been stalled since the late Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in January at the height of the controversy over the botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme, leading to the collapse of the devolved government. His party blamed the DUP for the so-called ‘cash for ash’ controversy which it was claimed could result in an overspend of up to £400 million in a 20 year period. Fresh elections were held in March but a new Assembly has not yet got up and running.

Legal advice

Mr Brokenshire said he was taking legal advice on whether MLAs should still be paid. Last month he said he was considering new laws on the issue of salaries — £49,500 a year, or about £41,250 in the months since Stormont shut.

He said important progress had been made in the talks, which are continuing, but the issue of Irish language rights is one of the biggest crisis points. He said it was unlikely the Stormont Executive could be revived in time for Northern Ireland’s politicians to determine the budget by the end of the month.

Mr Brokenshire said the latest deadline should not be seen as a reason to abandon the negotiations.

“Let me be clear, this is not a barrier to continued political negotiations and the Government will continue to work with the parties with that intent,” he said. “And indeed, however unlikely, should an Executive be formed speedily enough and a means could be created to provide an exceptional procedure to enable the budget to be passed by the end of November I would be prepared to withdraw the Budget Bill in order for Assembly to legislate for itself.”

Acting reluctantly

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, who had been involved in the talks earlier this week, said London was acting reluctantly and delaying a threatened budget as late as possible.

“Both governments share the view that it is regrettable and deeply concerning that, eight months after the last Assembly election, a powersharing Executive is not in place to make the necessary decisions, including on budgetary issues, for Northern Ireland,” he said.

In their statements Mr Coveney and Mr Brokenshire also noted the importance of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Brokenshire accepted talks could not run indefinitely. “I think there is already a huge amount of frustration out there in Northern Ireland, that people here want to see politics here get on with the job and serving them,” he said.

“Yes, this has gone on for an extended period, but I still think it is right that we use renewed efforts to find a resolution to see devolved government get back on its feet again. “It’s because it matters so much — that local accountability, local politicians serving here in Northern Ireland. But they can’t merely continue forever and a day.”

PA