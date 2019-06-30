West Cork gardaí seek driver involved in hit and run

Gardaí in west Cork have appealed to a car driver to contact them after a two-year-old boy was injured in hit-and-run incident.

The boy suffered a suspected broken collar bone when he was hit by a car that failed to stop on Oliver Plunkett Street in the centre of Bandon at around 6pm on Saturday .

It is believed the the toddler got out his buggy and wandered on to the road when he was hit by the car, which continued down Oliver Plunkett Street before turning off in the direction of Bandon Fire Station.

A Garda spokesman said the child had non-life threatening injuries and appealed to anyone who may have been driving in the area to contact gardaí at Bandon Garda Station.

“It’s quite possible the driver of this dark-coloured car may not be even aware that they hit the child so we’re appealing to anyone who was driving a dark-coloured car in the Oliver Plunkett Street area around 6pm to contact us.

“We believe the collision was witnessed by at least one person in the area, but we believe there may be others who also saw it, and we would appeal to them to contact us at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200,” said the Garda spokesman.

Gardaí have also appealed to any motorists with dash cams who were in the area to contact them. Gardaí have also begun examining CCTV footage in Bandon town.

The hit and run is the second involving a toddler in Cork this year. In an unrelated incident in Mahon in Cork city in March, two-year-old Zac Higgins was seriously injured when he was struck by a car that failed to stop.

A teenager from Mahon was later arrested. He was released without charge, and gardaí began preparing a file for the DPP.