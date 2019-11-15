Well-known Northern Ireland amusement park up for sale

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known amusement parks has been put up for sale.

The Trufelli family, who own Barry’s Amusements in Portrush, Co Antrim, said they could no longer give the “considerable commitment” necessary to run the business

Barry’s opened in 1926 and according to its website is Ireland’s oldest amusement park.

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has been appointed to find a buyer.

Eleven full-time staff will be kept on during the sales process.

In a statement, the Trufelli family said they had not taken the decision lightly, and it followed “significant and emotional consideration over a prolonged period.”

“We understand the special place that Barry’s holds in the hearts of many Northern Ireland families, but none closer than our own,” they said.

“We wish to thank all our customers who have helped sustain Barry’s down the years and our full-time and seasonal employees who have been pivotal to the success of the business. We hope your memories of Barry’s are happy ones.

“We hope to pass on the baton to someone who will ensure generations can still enjoy the fun that Barry’s offers our local and wider community.”