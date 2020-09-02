Well-known ‘Molly Malone’ Dubs GAA fan dies after short illness

Legendary GAA fan Tony Broughan aka Molly Malone has died.

The 89-year-old died at home at around 1.45am on Wednesday after a short period of illness.

The father-of-eight suffered a heart attack three months ago and when his health deteriorated further while in hospital he insisted on being brought home to Cabra to die where his wife Rose passed away three years ago.

His son Terry Broughan, speaking from his home in Dublin called his father the true “King of the Hill” such was his devotion to the GAA, Dublin footballers and Croke Park.

“Dublin made my father the GAA king. He loved Dublin and we are so glad he got to see the Senior footballers win the five-in-a-row.

“He had a great life and loved everything about the GAA countrywide and what it could do for communities and how it could help charity organisations especially the homeless.

“After Dublin, his next favourite was Kerry, he loved Paidí O’Shea and the people. He thought the teams from the 70s, 80s and 90s were fantastic but gave credit to all of the GAA players from the 32 counties.”

Mr Broughan said the family expected to hold his father’s funeral early next week. Grandson Tadhg will carry on the tradition of wearing the Molly Malone colours to matches in the future.

“Dad died in the arms of my brother Kenneth so he wasn’t alone when he passed. We are determined to carry on our father’s tradition as we were very proud of him as he was of all of us.”

Former Lord Mayor and Independent councillor Christy Burke said Mr Broughan “really embodied the Dublin GAA”.

“Fans loved him and he loved them - the game was his life. We truly have lost a true blue Dub and follower of the GAA.”

Dublin supporters page Hill 16 army said offered condolences to Mr Broughan’s family.

“A man who brought so much joy to others in his support of his beloved Dubs. The Hill won’t be the same without him,” it said.