Well-known Dublin nightclub the Wright Venue to close

Well-known Dublin nightclub the Wright Venue is to close down at the end of the month, the owner has announced.

Michael Wright, of the Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group, said the venue in Swords on the capital’s northside would reopen as Jam Park in the coming months, which will be managed by the Bodytonic Group.

Mr Wright said all staff at the nightclub, which has been open for more than a decade, would be offered other positions within the company.

The Michael JF Wright Hospitality Group plans to refocus on its restaurant and food businesses, which include Marqette at Dublin Airport, the Bloody Stream, Wright’s Anglers Rest, Wright’s Café Bar, Wright’s Findlater Howth and Gilbert and Wright.

“The Wright Venue has been an incredible journey,” said Mr Wright. “Since taking a chance and building a venue in north Dublin in the worst of the recession, we’ve spent a decade welcoming customers in their thousands from all over the country.

“We thrived thanks to the talented and passionate team that helped create the unique Wright Venue atmosphere and reputation and by offering quality entertainment and major stars.

“I’m particularly proud that we created a safe and enjoyable venue for thousands of young people with our teen events. I’d like to thank everyone that supported us and look forward to seeing Jam Park, Bodytonic’s new venture, thrive as we did.

“For us, our focus now is the food business. We plan to bring the same passion that made such a success of the Wright Venue to new projects such as St Andrew’s Food Hall.”

The Wright Venue is one of a number of high-profile night clubs to announce plans to close in recent months, after Lillies Bordello off Grafton Street and Club 92 in Leopardstown.