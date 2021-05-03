Weight detail for Air Corps ejector seats big barrier for female pilots

A minimum weight requirement of nearly 10 stone (63kg) on the ejector seats in planes used to train Irish Air Corps members has been identified as one of the main barriers to women joining its ranks as pilots.

There is currently just one woman among the roughly 100 trainee and active pilots in the Air Corps and only three female military pilots have qualified since women were first allowed to join as officers in 1980.

All trainee Air Corps pilots must first learn to fly on the PC-9 aircraft, a single-engine, two-person trainer plane equipped with ejector seats in case of emergency. The minimum weight requirements for the aircraft’s ejector seat is 63kg (just shy of 10 stone) or 70kg with a full equipment load.

Any pilots lighter than this face a risk of serious injury if they have to eject due to the strength of the ejection mechanism.

Military sources say that this means many potential female cadets cannot operate the aircraft and therefore cannot qualify as commissioned pilots. It is understood that several female cadets have struggled to keep their weight up during training since the PC-9 was introduced in 2004.

Seat modification

Air Corps flight officers must complete training on the PC-9 before going on to specialise in helicopter or fixed-wing aircraft. The Defence Forces operate eight PC-9s, which are often seen flying in formation over State ceremonies.

The military is currently in talks with the seat’s UK-based manufacturer, Martin-Baker, to modify the seats and lower the minimum weight requirement.

However, a spokesman said there was no firm timeline for the project and that the consultation process was still ongoing.

“As such, contract costs for this modification are not finalised,” he said.

A military source said the modification of the seats would require new and less powerful explosive cartridges to be fitted to accommodate a broader range of weights. New safety assessments would have to be carried out and new documentation drawn up, which could cost a “significant” amount.

Depleted numbers

Like the rest of the Defence Forces, the Air Corps has struggled to retain personnel in recent years, particularly pilots and engineers who are in high demand in the private sector. It is currently about 100 people short of its establishment strength of 886.

The Commission on the Defence Forces is examining how the Defence Forces can attract more women and more people from minority groups.

“Equality and inclusion are priorities for the Defence Forces and there are no restrictions with regard to the assignment of men or women to the full range of operational and administrative duties,” Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said recently in response to a parliamentary question on the number of female pilots.

Recent initiatives to bolster the number of pilots have seen some success, with about a dozen flying officers who previously left returning under a recommissioning programme.

A number of pilots and trainee pilots are currently undergoing training with the US and Australian Air Forces due to a lack of capacity in Ireland.