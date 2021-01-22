Weekend weather warning issued as snow and freezing conditions forecast

Yellow weather warnings covering the whole of Ireland for ice and snow over the weekend have been issued by Met Éireann and the UK Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for hail, sleet and snow will apply for all 32 counties from 6pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday with icy and hazardous conditions expected.

There is also a status yellow warning for snow and ice for the counties of Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo from midday on Friday to midday on Saturday.

Temperatures will stay around freezing for the weekend and a low pressure area will cross the country on Saturday night bringing with it possible accumulations of snow everywhere.

Friday started cold and bright everywhere with snow reported in the counties of Carlow, Tipperary and Wicklow.

There is a possibility of snow in the north and west as a band of showers crosses the country leading to tricky driving conditions.

It will be as low as -4 degrees on Friday night and rise to just 5 degrees on Saturday before the mercury plummets again with another night of sub-zero temperatures.

Saturday will be an extremely cold day with frost lingering for much of the morning and day time temperatures rising no higher than 5 degrees nationwide.

Met Éireann forecaster Paul Downes said there is a “growing possibility” of snow both on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

He said most of the country will see snow on Saturday night and there is possibility of more snow on Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another cold day with frost forming on Sunday night. All indications suggest a return to milder weather next week.