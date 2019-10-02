Weather warnings to be issued ahead of Storm Lorenzo on Thursday

Storm Lorenzo is now expected to hit Ireland on Thursday bringing heavy rain, causing coastal flooding and bringing down trees.

A yellow weather warning is expected to be issued by the forecaster on Wednesday morning. It will operate from noon on Thursday for most of the State with an orange alert, the second-highest level warning, likely to be issued for the western seaboard.

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack predicted a “very strong storm with low pressure which means the seas will be very high”.

There will be heavy rain, falling trees, coastal flooding and a possible loss of power. As trees are still in full leaf they are a particular danger and could exacerbate flooding.

The storm will lose intensity as it crosses the country, but the “impacts” could still be quite high, she told Newstalk’s Breakfast programme.

The coast guard and local authorities will issue warnings as appropriate, said Ms Cusack.

Met Éireann is now predicting that Thursday will be wet and windy across the country with the storm moving closer to the northwest coast. Strong gales will develop on Atlantic coasts with strong and gusty winds beginning to spread inland across Connacht and Munster.

This just happened in Kilmainham. It’s like a bomb hit it. Heard the bang from a café round the corner. Lucky nobody was passing it at the time. pic.twitter.com/Jm66vauPKy — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) October 1, 2019

The remnants of the storm will bring strong winds and squally rain on Friday.

There will be another National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) meeting at 10.30am on Wednesday morning.

Local authorities, which are the lead agencies for the response to severe weather, have activated their crisis management teams and local co-ordination groups in preparation for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo. The HSE and Irish Water have done likewise.

Crisis weather plans

The NECG said the Department of Transport has also activated crisis weather plans, with Transport Infrastructure Ireland crews “ready and on standby” to deal with any potential difficulties posed by the storm.

It also said the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is on standby with community welfare officers ready to assist with damage and recovery due to the impacts of the storm.

Paddy Mahon, chief executive of Longford County Council and chair of the local authority body that sits on the National Emergency Coordination Group, said the potential for Storm Lorenzo to impact on Ireland has moved from possible to highly probable and is being taken very seriously.

He said local authorities and State agencies were awaiting an update from Met Éireann before deciding what to do next in response to the fast-moving weather event.

“We’re at the time of year when trees are still in leaf, a tree down as result of a storm at this time of year can have a lot more of an impact on flooding than it might have than we traditionally experience storms, so a tree in full leaf could potentially block a waterway, leaves on the ground could exacerbate flooding potential,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He expected that local authorities would carry out appropriate preventative measures over the next 36 hours and then respond when any potential danger had passed.

Lorenzo is the most easterly and northerly category 5 hurricane ever recorded. It is due to hit the Azores Islands on Wednesday with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall.

It will then track north-east in the direction of Britain and Ireland.

As of early Wednesday morning, Lorenzo was a Category 1 storm, located about 120 kilometres west-southwest of the Azores.

The storm is being directed towards Ireland by a high pressure area over Spain and a low pressure area located near Greenland.