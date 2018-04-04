Weather warnings issued with risk of floods in coming days

Low temperatures and heavy rain have been forecast for the coming days, with Met Éireann issuing two separate status yellow weather warnings.

The first alert is a country-wide low temperature warning, which comes into effect on Wednesday at 9pm, and lasts until Thursday at 9am.

On Wednesday night, temperatures are set to fall to -3 or -4 degrees in many areas, the national forecaster has said.

The second alert, a rainfall warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, is valid for 24 hours from 2pm on Thursday.

In that period, between 30 and 50 mm of rain is due to fall in many areas, with a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, the forecaster has said March was characterised as “very cold, heavy snowfall in many areas” with low temperature “ice days” being recorded for the first March ever.

Rainfall totals were however below their long term averages in most places during the month, according to the latest monthly report from Met Éireann.

According to Met Éireann, the snowfall was heaviest in the Wicklow mountains where accumulations of 69 cm were recorded after three days of snowfall from March 1st to March 3rd. Snowfall accumulations are different to is to drifting snow which can be several metres high when blown by wind.

Dividing the wet weather into three categories, “rain days”, “wet days” and “very wet days”, Met Éireann said rain days ranged from 18 days at Finner, Co Donegal to 26 days at Gurteen, Co Tipperary. Wet days ranged from 11 days at Mace Head, Co Galway to 19 days at Dublin Airport and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry. Very wet days ranged from zero days at a few stations to six days at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

The percentage of monthly rainfall ranged from 48 per cent at Mace Head, Co Galway to 251 per cent at Dunsany, Co Meath. Dunsany also recorded the wettest day with 53.2 mms on March 2nd.

Widespread snow returned on March 18th.

Average air temperatures for the month were below normal, with Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry recording it coldest March since 1962, at 5.7 degrees. Sherkin Island, Co Cork recorded its coldest March since 1975, also at 5.7 degrees.

On 1st and 2nd, temperatures did not rise above zero at a number of locations. Met Éireann said these were “ice days” which had not previously occurred in March. The month’s highest temperature, 13.9 degrees, was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on March 10th and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry on March 11th.

The temperature of 13.9 degrees was the lowest maximum for March at Shannon Airport since 2008. The month’s lowest air minimum was also recorded at Cork Airport on March 1st with -7 degrees; its lowest minimum for March since 1962.

The lowest grass minimum was -13.2, reported at Markree, Co Sligo on the 20th.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from 10 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal to 26 days at Oak Park, Co Carlow. The number of days with air frost ranged from 3 days at Malin Head, Co Donegal to 18 days at Moore Park, Co Cork.

In terms of sunshine the highest monthly totals ranged from 80 per cent of long term averages at Casement Aerodrome, Co Dublin to 108 per cent at Shannon Airport, Co Clare .

The month’s highest monthly sunshine total was 128.4 hours at Belmullet, Co Mayo and the lowest was at Dublin Airport with 79.6 hours.

Wind was strongest in the North where monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 7.0 knots (13.0 km/h) at Moore Park, Co Cork and Mullingar, Co Westmeath to 17.8 knots (33.0 km/h) at Malin Head, Co Donegal. Gales were reported on the 3rd, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 22nd with up to strong gale force 9 winds reported on the 1st and 2nd