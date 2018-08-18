Weather warnings issued as Storm Ernesto nears Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Ireland as Storm Ernesto is expected to bring rain and high winds.

“Rain moving eastwards across Ireland this evening and tonight will give heavy/intense bursts of rainfall in places for short periods with a risk of spot flooding,” Met Éireann said.

The warning was issued at 10am on Saturday and remains valid until 4am on Sunday. A status yellow gale warning is also in place.

Met Éireann said the weekend would start out as mainly dry, with a few patches of drizzle early on Saturday.

However, as Saturday progresses, heavy rain will develop along the Atlantic seaboard and will become widespread early on Saturday night.

The forecaster said it will also “become humid and warm, with top temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius in the west and north, and between 20 and 25 degrees over Munster and Leinster”.

On Saturday night there will be gusty south to southwest winds, which will be strong in some coastal areas.

Sunday will see more rain in the morning, but it will turn drier and brighter in most places by the afternoon and evening. – Additional reporting: Reuters