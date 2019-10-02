Weather warnings issued ahead of Storm Lorenzo hitting Ireland

Wind speeds exceeding 130 km/h are expected on Thursday as Storm Lorenzo makes landfall in Ireland.

A status orange wind warning will be in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm on Thursday evening until 3am on Friday morning.

Met Éireann has warned that winds will reach mean speeds of between 65km/h and 80km/h in these counties with gusts generally of 100km/h to 130km/h, and faster in coastal regions. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

A yellow wind warning will be in place for the whole country from Thursday at 8am until Friday at 6am with mean wind speeds of 50km/h to 65km/h and gusts up to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts.

Met Éireann head of forecasting Evelyn Cusack predicted a “very strong storm with low pressure which means the seas will be very high”.

She said there would be heavy rain, falling trees, coastal flooding and a possible loss of power. As trees are still in full leaf they are a particular danger and could exacerbate flooding.

The storm will lose intensity as it crosses the country, but the “impacts” could still be quite high, she told Newstalk’s Breakfast programme.

This just happened in Kilmainham. It’s like a bomb hit it. Heard the bang from a café round the corner. Lucky nobody was passing it at the time. pic.twitter.com/Jm66vauPKy — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) October 1, 2019

There will be a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister for Local Government Eoghan Murphy urged the public to heed the warnings issued. He hoped that most people will be inside when the storm is expected to hit on Thursday night.

Local authorities, which are the lead agencies for the response to severe weather, have activated their crisis management teams and local co-ordination groups in preparation for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo. The HSE and Irish Water have done likewise.

Crisis weather plans

The NECG said the Department of Transport has also activated crisis weather plans, with Transport Infrastructure Ireland crews “ready and on standby” to deal with any potential difficulties posed by the storm.

It also said the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is on standby with community welfare officers ready to assist with damage and recovery due to the impacts of the storm.

Paddy Mahon, chief executive of Longford County Council and chair of the local authority body that sits on the National Emergency Coordination Group, said the potential for Storm Lorenzo to impact on Ireland has moved from possible to highly probable and is being taken very seriously.

He said local authorities and State agencies were awaiting an update from Met Éireann before deciding what to do next in response to the fast-moving weather event.

“We’re at the time of year when trees are still in leaf, a tree down as result of a storm at this time of year can have a lot more of an impact on flooding than it might have than we traditionally experience storms, so a tree in full leaf could potentially block a waterway, leaves on the ground could exacerbate flooding potential,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

He expected that local authorities would carry out appropriate preventative measures over the next 36 hours and then respond when any potential danger had passed.

Lorenzo is the most easterly and northerly category 5 hurricane ever recorded. It is due to hit the Azores Islands on Wednesday with hurricane-force winds and torrential rainfall.

It will then track north-east in the direction of Britain and Ireland.

As of early Wednesday morning, Lorenzo was a Category 1 storm, located about 120 kilometres west-southwest of the Azores.

The storm is being directed towards Ireland by a high pressure area over Spain and a low pressure area located near Greenland.