Weather warnings bring little cheer for holidaymakers and farmers

The forecast for those holidaying in the west of Ireland this week is decidedly damp after Met Éireann issued weather warnings for counties along the Atlantic coast.

Conditions elsewhere are set to be less than summer-like too, with what the forecaster described as “unsettled conditions”expected until the weekend when the weather is set to improve.

The Irish Farmers’ Association said on Tuesday farmers were becoming concerned that the prolonged period of wet weather could make it difficult to get machinery into fields to save the harvest due to the ground being so soft.

The first of the warnings is status yellow rainfall alert now in force for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

While status yellow is the least severe of Met Éireann’s three warning categories, the forecaster said up to 50mm of rain was expected with potentially higher amounts possible in mountainous areas, bringing localised flooding, poor visibility and poor driving conditions.

This warning is valid until lunchtime on Wednesday.

The second warning is a status yellow small craft warning for southwest winds reaching force 6 or 7 on all Irish coasts. This warning is also valid until lunchtime on Wednesday.

The third warning is that weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will develop on Tuesday evening and night and continue through the rest of the week.

The detailed forecast for the week is for unsettled weather up to Friday when the best of any sunshine will break through bringing higher temperatures and some thundery showers.

Tuesday, is set to continue cloudy across the island with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Heavy and persistent rain will spread from the northwest to the southeast through the day. Winds will be blustery, with fresh to strong southwesterly winds and top temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees are forecast.

Wednesday will start cloudy with outbreaks of rain continuing in most places through the morning, heavy at times. The rain will clear during the afternoon, with drier and brighter weather following from the west.

Thursday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Cloudiest in the west and south with some patchy drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees in most places, but a degree or two cooler towards the south coast in a moderate southerly breeze.

By Friday the weather looks set to improve with a mix of sunny spells and showers forecast and a gradual rising in temperatures to between 18 to 23 degrees. Some thundery bursts of rain are possible possible. It will be warmest in the south and east, with light to moderate southerly winds.

Saturday will bring sunny spells and some showers, mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light and variable breezes.

Sunday is looking mainly dry and sunny with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees.