Weather warning issued for St Patrick’s Day amid cold snap

A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of the country as Ireland prepares for one of the coldest St Patrick’s Day in living memory.

Met Éireann issued the weather advisory for all of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Waterford with warnings of freezing temperatures and snow showers from noon on Friday until midnight on Sunday.

The snow accumulations are likely to be in the eastern part of the country, but some will penetrate into the midlands and the south coast.

Accumulations will be in the order of 3cms which will be a lot less than during the recent cold snap, but mountains in the east could get considerable falls of snow.

The good news, such as it is, is that it will be relatively mild for the parades except in Dublin, but it will get progressively colder as the day goes on with temperatures falling to freezing at night. Temperatures will be lowest in the east.

It will be cold until Tuesday with severe frost at night, but tentative signs that milder weather will set during the second half of next week.

Dublin

2-3.30pm from Parnell Square to St Parick’s Cathedral. Temperatures for the start of the parade will be 5 degrees but it will feel much colder in a strong easterly wind. There is a chance of sleet showers. Met Éireann forecaster Harm Luijkx warned: “With the wind chill factor it is likely to feel like it is below freezing so wrap up well.”

Cork

1pm-2.30pm from the South Mall to Merchant’s Quay. Cork will have temperatures similar to Dublin, but it will not feel as cold. There is a chance of a shower, but it will fall as rain not sleet.

Limerick

12pm-1.30pm from O’Connell Avenue to King John’s Castle. Temperatures will be around 6 degrees, but it will be dry for the parade.

Galway

11.30am-1pm from Fr Griffin Road to Prospect Hill: Conditions in Galway will be similar to Limerick with highs of 6 degrees. It will stay dry.

Sligo

12pm to 1.30pm from Mail Coach Road to Our Lady Of Mercy Primary School. Highs of 6 degrees and dry.

Waterford

1pm-2.30pm from The Mall to the Bishop’s Palace. It will be a blustery cold day for the parade with temperatures of 6 degrees and the chance of a passing shower.

Athlone

2-15pm-3.30pm from Golden Island to Burgess Park. It will be cold and blustery with temperatures of just 5 degrees and the possibility of rain.