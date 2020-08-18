Weather warning issued for all of Ireland from Wednesday night

The miserable weather is set to continue for those holidaying at home, with more heavy rain expected every day this week up until the weekend.

A status yellow wind warning has also been issued for the entire country from Wednesday night. The warning is valid from 9pm on Wednesday through all of Thursday. Met Éireann said it will be very windy on Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday, with severe gusts likely and the risk of coastal flooding as the winds combine with storm surges and spring tides.

The UK Met Office has issued a status yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland for roughly the same period.

Further weather warnings for heavy rain are likely over the coming days.

Rainfall radar for Tuesday. Photograph: Met.ie

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is anticipating more than 100mm of rain over the coming days in parts of the west, midwest and south of the country.

Parts of west Cork which have already been badly affected by flooding are expected to experience more heavy rain in the coming days.

After a night of torrential rain the river Roury broke its banks and also caused flooding in Rosscarbery last week. Photograph: Andy Gibson

A yellow weather warning for rain was in operation from 7am on Monday to 7am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has said it is likely to issue further weather warnings over the coming days.

Blustery conditions

Wednesday is expected to be another very wet day with rain from the south extending northward overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle cross the country.

Thursday and Friday could see both rain and wind warnings, with heavy rain and blustery conditions. Near gale-force winds that are forecast for the period along exposed coasts could bring down trees in coastal areas as they are in full leaf.

It looks like the cool, blustery and unsettled conditions will continue into the early days of next week.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory for unseasonably wet and windy weather for the week.

It states that windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions on high ground, lakes and sea areas.

Weather advisories may be issued by Met Éireann to provide early information on potential hazardous weather beyond 48 hours.