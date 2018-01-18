Weather warning for snow and ice remains in the north east

A status yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place in the north-west until 10am on Thursday.

Gardaí are reporting snowy and slippery conditions on the Letterkenny/Ramelton Road and on the N13 Ballybofey/Letterkenny Road at Lurgybrack due to snow and sleet. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The status yellow warning remains in place for Donegal, Leitrim, west Cavan and north Monaghan.

Hundreds of schools remain closed in Northern Ireland where the heaviest snow has fallen.

Friday appears to be the last day of the current cold snap with lowest temperatures of minus 2 degrees.

Saturday will start off mainly dry and cold with frost and ice for a time in the north and east, but mild weather is on its way from the south bringing with it rising temperatures.

Sunday will start off wet in most areas and temperatures will reach 12 degrees in gusty westerly winds. The forecast suggests the mild, unsettled weather will remain into next week.

Met Éireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack has defended her organisation’s method of classifying storms and issuing warnings.

Storm Fionn

She was responding to criticism from Channel 4 forecaster Liam Dutton who claimed that Storm Fionn earlier this week should not have been termed a storm.

Ms Cusack, who is also chairwoman of the European Task Team for Storm Naming, told Newstalk Breakfast that she could understand Liam Dutton’s point of view

On Twitter he had said: “This is the problem with the storm naming system. The Irish Met Office, @MetEireann, have different (lower) criteria that are numerically driven, compared to the @metoffice’s impact-based criteria. How can something be a joint initiative when each use different criteria?!”

Ms Cusack pointed out that Storm Fionn was not a traditional swirling vortex storm and that Met Éireann had issued the storm warning because of the risk of high seas and dangerous conditions on Ireland’s west coast.

“There have been tragic deaths involving people swept off rocks and cliffs. Conditions can be very dangerous,” she said.

“I don’t think you can say we were being too cautious. The conditions we predicted did occur.”

Mr Dutton followed up his original critical tweet with this comment: “#StormFionn that has been named by @MetEireann shouldn’t have been named. It needs no more than a standard weather warning. It’s not even a low pressure with a storm centre, just a squeeze in the isobars. What next? Naming raindrops? It’s ridiculous!”

Ms Cusack said that although Storm Fionn was not a traditional storm it did fulfill Met Éireann’s criteria and she was certain that people on the streets had experienced storm force winds.