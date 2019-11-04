Weather warning: eastern counties face heavy rain and flooding

Heavy rain and spot flooding are expected along the east coast on Monday as Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for six counties.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 8am on Monday morning to 9pm on Monday night. The warning is in place for the counties of Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

There had already been heavy rain in the east on Saturday night with 20mm falling in Dublin alone and there is a possibility of spot flooding.

“People who are commuting or just out and about need to take extra care from Louth down to Wicklow,” said Met Éireann forecaster Pat Clarke.

“We had a torrential downpour on Saturday night and we had some very heavy rain throughout the month of October.”

Temperatures have been about or just above normal, but are likely to take a dip towards the end of the week.

Further rain is due on Wednesday and Thursday with hail on Thursday as the temperatures drop. This could lead to frost at night.

The outlook up to the start of next week is for unsettled conditions to continue.