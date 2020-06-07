‘We missed the public’: Cork City Library prepares for partial reopening

“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies,” declared Jojen Reed in George RR Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire and the staff of Cork City Library can well attest to the importance of books to people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 90 or so staff, who run the library service’s 10 branches under Cork City Librarian Liam Ronayne, are bracing themselves for a resumption of borrowing when libraries reopen to 35,000 members on Monday.

Leading from the front are Senior Executive Librarian Patricia Looney and her colleagues, Yvonne Moloney and Helen McGonagle who are preparing the Central Branch on the Grand Parade for the reopening.

“We’re going to operate a return-and-collect service where people will ring or email in what books they want to borrow – we will take the calls in the morning and then spend the afternoon getting them together,” says Looney.

“It’s going to be labour intensive to get the books together for people so we will be telling them that they can come in to collect the books on the afternoon of the day after they phone in their requests.

Conscious of the need to curb any risk of books – or people – spreading Covid-19, returned books will be left quarantine in a return box for 72 hours just in case the borrower may have had the disease.

Staff will be protected by Perspex screens on the tables set up in the foyer of the Central Library building along with plentiful supplies of hand sanitiser.

While the main body of the library will remain closed until the end of the month, the return-and-collect service will hopefully help meet the needs of borrowers who have remained loyal to the service during the lockdown.

Moloney, Executive Librarian for Community and Inclusion, explained that Cork City Library was the first in the country to operate a home-delivery service and they saw that increase during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We had some 45 people on our housebound service before the lockdown but another 78 joined up during the lockdown so our driver, John O’Sullivan, was delivering books to those people throughout the lockdown,” she said.

“We would have been delivering as far out as Ballincollig and Rochestown and Glanmire, to elderly or vulnerable people, who are cocooning, and some of them are going to stay with the service even when we reopen fully.”

While the library serviced older patrons through the housebound service, it also catered for other members online, as McGonagle explains.

“The number of people using our ebooks rose from over 6,000 between March 28th and June 1st, 2019, to over 21,000 in the same period this year while we have seen a huge increase in the number of articles read online to 457,000.”

‘Old friends’

Delighted to be reopening their doors to the public, the staff at Cork City Library are looking forward to meeting their members again.

“We missed the public,” says Moloney, “a lot of them are like old friends – I’ve been on the phone to a lot of them and they appreciated the housebound service – one woman told us she saved her life because she lives in books.”

Looney adds: “I suppose we learned during the lockdown how important we are to the community and particularly older people in combating social isolation and providing them with company during the lockdown.

“And I think the government has recognised that as well by including us in the first tranche of reopenings – that we are an important service but also an important public space that is open and free and non-judgmental for people.”