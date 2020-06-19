‘We are devastated’ - Vigil held for Colm Horkan as books of condolence open

Books of condolence have been opened around the country following the shooting dead of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

The 49-year-old was shot dead in Castlerea after a struggle with a man who seized the detective’s gun. The suspect history of mental health issues and alcohol abuse and is believed to have discharged the capacity 15 shots from the garda’s weapon, hitting the victim four times.

The scene of the shooting in Castlerea was sealed off on Thursday. Photograph: Collins. Insert photograph: Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was killed in the shooting.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon and the Mayor of Cork County Ian Doyle have expressed their condolences to the family and colleagues of Detective Colm Horkan who was killed in Castlerea Co Roscommon, on Wednesday night.

Books of condolences have also been opened at Garda Stations across the State while in Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon Brabazon opened an online book of condolences which will remain available until Tuesday.

All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in book form to the assistant Garda Commissioner in Dublin for passing on to the family of Detective Garda Horkan.

Vigil

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in the town on Thursday night. Garda colleagues joined community leaders for prayers to remember the deceased officer.

Friends and colleagues of of Det Garda Colm Horkin, who was shot dead in Castlerea at a prayer service for him in The Hub, Castlerea. Photograph: Collins

Superintendent Goretti Sheridan of Castlerea Garda Station thanked the local community for standing in support of the local members of the force .

Speaking at the prayer service , Supt Sheridan told the crowd, who had gathered at the town’s Fairgreen while observing social distancing, that “it means a lot to us here in Castlerea and in the station in Ballaghaderreen”.

“We are devastated at the death of our friend and colleague Colm,” she said.

She thanked local Parish Priest Fr John McManus for attending the scene of the shooting on Wednesday night . “He said a few prayers and that meant the world to us,” added Supt Sheridan.

She also thanked Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council Paschal Fitzmaurice for inviting gardaí to attend the prayer vigil.

Mr Fitzmaurice said that the prayer service had been organised to show solidarity with the Horkan family and with the wider Garda community. He noted that he had served for a long time in Castlerea and in Ballaghaderreen and had recently returned to Castlerea as a detective. “This is a tragedy the town will never forget,” said Mr Fitzmaurice as he extended the town’s sympathy to the Horkan family.

Fr McManus, who led the prayer service, said that the community had gathered in prayer and in memory of Garda Horkan. He added that this was a testing and painful time for the family of Garda Horkan and for all who knew and loved him.

As the bell of St. Patrick’s Church rang through the town a minute’s silence was observed for the Charlestown, Co May native and candles were lit in his memory.

Speaking in Castlerea on Thursday Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said described detective Horkan as “a beloved member of the community”. He said he was deeply saddened by the killing which was “a random act”.

Expressions of sympathy have also been made the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the President Michael D Higgins.

Speaking in Dublin as he opened the online book of condolence Mr Brabazon said he was “deeply saddened” by the death.

“Detective Garda Horkan was a dedicated public servant who had also worked as a retained fire fighter in Charlestown, County Mayo. I am opening this Book of Condolence to allow the citizens of Dublin to express their sympathies to the family and colleagues of Detective Garda Horkan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam,” he said.

Mr Brabazon led local authorities across the country which offered similar condolences. In Cork Mayor Doyle said he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan while on duty”. This is “tragic loss for his family, friends, An Garda Síochána and the community he served during these most difficult times.”

A State funeral for Garda Horkan is expected to be held next week with Garda and Det Gda Horkan’s family working out how such a funeral may best be held under the Covid-19 restrictions.

A Garda spokesman advised those intending to sign books of condolences to check with their local garda division on the location of books, but not to breach Covid -19 restrictions.

He advised checking with the condolences pages on RIP.ie and the Garda Facebook page.