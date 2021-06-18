Waterford hotel damaged by overnight fire
Crew from Dunmore East, Tramore and Waterford city fire services respond to blaze
A view of the response to the fire at The Ocean hotel in Dunmore East, Co Waterford. Photograph: Waterford City Fire Services/Facebook
A hotel in Co Waterford has been damaged by a fire which broke out in the early hours of Friday.
Shortly after 1am gardaí and emergency services were alerted that a fire had broken out at The Ocean hotel in Dunmore East.
No injuries were reported.
A number of crew from Dunmore East, Tramore and Waterford city fire services attended the incident and the fire was successfully put out.
The scene is currently being preserved and a technical examination of it is pending.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
A Garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.