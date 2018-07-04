Water shortages ‘to worsen without Shannon project’

Periodic water shortages will continue to worsen in the Greater Dublin Area unless water is piped from the Shannon, according to an Engineers Ireland report published on Wednesday.

‘State of Ireland 2018 - A Review of Infrastructure in Ireland’ found the State’s water and flood-prevention measures were “ inadequately maintained, unable to meet peak demand and requiring significant investment”.

Caroline Spillane, chief executive of Engineers Ireland, said water shortages faced recently by thousands of households and businesses across the Dublin, eastern and midlands regions would continue to worsen unless plans to source water from the Shannon are delivered “as soon as possible”.

The project would have capacity to meet the needs of more than 40 per cent of the Irish population beyond 2050, she said. It would be the first major new water source in the region for more than 60 years.

Although the major focus of the report is on water and flooding, Engineers Ireland has also called for immediate upgrades in the areas of transport, energy, transport, communications and waste.

The report says major projects are needed to reduce water leakage from 44 per cent to about 35 per cent. According to the document, some 118 flood relief schemes must be built and new flood and forecasting warning systems are needed.

Engineers Ireland also warned of a looming skills crisis with a shortage of “engineers and other construction professionals [which is] risking our capacity to deliver critical infrastructure projects”.

The report is based on the insights of two expert advisory panels made up of 40 engineering experts, in conjunction with a survey of 1,000 chartered engineers across Ireland.

In terms of transport the report supports the building of the Eastern Bypass road for Dublin City linking the Dublin Tunnel to the N11, multi-point tolling on the M50, more Luas lines and park-and-ride facilities, Metrolink and additional incentives for users of electric vehicles.

In the communications sector the report recommends awarding the contract for the national broadband plan “without delay” and to implement plans for 5G mobile networks.

In terms of waste management, the report calls for more incineration capacity and prioritisation of waste treatment facilities in the State, including the capacity for anaerobic digestion and biological treatment.

In the energy sector the report calls for a “deep retrofit” of homes and public buildings to reduce energy demand and increase energy efficiency.

It also wants to see some 900,000 homes that are not connected to the gas network to convert to an appropriate electric heating solution.

Peter Quinn, president of Engineers Ireland, said: “These priority recommendations need to be delivered if we are to meet current environmental, social and economic challenges. And only sustained action in these areas will enable us to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change.”

He said delivering the Government strategy Project Ireland 2040 would be “impossible without expanded industry and a larger engineering workforce”. Mr Quinn added: “We face challenges posed by skills shortages, particularly in the civil and building engineering field. I would like to encourage more young people, especially young women, to pursue a career in engineering. ”