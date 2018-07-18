Water restrictions: Emergency planners meet as ‘very little rain forecast’

With “very little rain forecast” for the forecastable future, Irish Water is meeting the State’s emergency management planners and preparing a major analysis of whether further water restrictions will be needed.

On Wednesday morning Irish Water and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which monitors low water levels, held a meeting in Dublin with officials drawn from the State’s emergency management teams to review the latest information on the water crisis.

But an Irish Water spokeswoman said it is likely to be next week before a decision is taken on the need for further restrictions.

She said a week-long monitoring of consumption began on Monday night and data from this will be used to check if current night time reductions in pressure is having the desired effect on conserving scarce water resources.

The spokeswoman said new sources of water were being sought as the drought continued and levels in rivers and lakes continued to decline.

Extension of restrictions

The options open to Irish Water, should the crisis not abate, are to extend the restrictions beyond the current Level Two restrictions which are in place in the greater Dublin area. Level Two involves a reduction in the pressure at night-time to the minimal that is practical for normal pressure to reach the ground floor of a two storey house.

Next week Irish Water will look at the potential need to move to Level Three which would involve most customers experiencing low night-time pressures, but no complete loss of supply. Supply to some customers on high ground and at remote end of networks would reduce to slight flow at kitchen sinks during those periods. Customers in multi-storey buildings would experience low night-time pressures depending on their building’s pumping and storage system. The time period for Level Three would start from 10pm to 5am and be extended to 9pm to 7am as required.

Beyond these measures, Level Four would see an impact on day-time service and Level Five would see day-time water pressures reduced to a minimal practical for average flow service capability to ground-floor only. At night-time there would be a complete shut off of supply.

Record low levels

National director of fire and emergency management at the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government Sean Hogan said the team had been reviewing the water situation since June “meeting not as the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, but the same people were “making sure the right people were in the room” as the crisis continues.

According to the EPA, rivers including the Liffey in Dublin, Nore in Co Kilkenny, Deel in Co Limerick and Feale in Co Cork are among a long list of water sources which are approaching record low levels.

Met Éireann said its forecast for the coming week involved “ a lot of dry weather”, and while there would be some rain or showers expected, they would be generally small.

Friday is expected to be cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in many areas for a time . The rain looks set to persistent and be heavy over Ulster and north Connacht, but amounts elsewhere are likely to be small, especially over Munster and south Leinster.

Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly dry days, but some light rain may affect northern areas late on Sunday. Cloud cover will vary, but sunny spells should develop in all areas. Top temperatures will generally range from 18 to 21 degrees.