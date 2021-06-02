Warning over vicious FluBot phone malware affecting Irish residents

A vicious piece of malware which has the capacity to allow criminals steal personal data including financial information from Android phones is circulating in Ireland, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has confirmed.

In an alert the NCSC said it had received reports of a spyware software known as FluBot affecting Android users in Ireland.

The malware is “used by malicious parties to steal passwords and sensitive data from the victims’ mobile device,” the warning says. “It will access victims’ contacts and spread the malicious application through further text messages.”

The messages typically contain a link for the victim to click on to get details

of a missed package delivery. The link will direct the victim to a fake website

replicating the legitimate delivery company’s site.

The victim will then be asked to download two .apk files which are banking trojans.

Users will also be prompted to manually override and allow an untrusted app download.

Apple devices are not currently affected by this malware, the NCSC said.

It added that that anyone who gets such a message should delete it without following a link. Anyone expecting a delivery should check it through the company’s official website.

People who have already clicked on the link and installed the app will have to perform a factory reset on the device.

When restoring backups people should not restore from any backups created after the malicious app was installed as these will be infected.

Users of Android phones and devices, such as those manufactured by Samsung, Huawei and Google, are most at risk from the scam.

The National Cyber Security Centre in Britain and a number of mobile operators there have issued warnings over the scam which has the potential to become a denial-of-service attack on mobile networks, given the clear risk that a rogue application can be installed on users’ smartphones and start spewing out endless text messages.