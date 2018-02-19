Warning issued over use of lice treatments near naked flames

The danger of using widely available lice treatments near naked flames has prompted the State’s regulatory authority to issue a stark warning to schools, hospitals and other communities where the parasites are most commonly found.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) issued its warning earlier this month and aimed it at anyone who is delousing themselves or others, cautioning them against smoking in the middle of the treatment and to keep away from naked flames or other sources of heat.

It said it was prompted to issue the alert after being made aware “of serious incidents relating to the use of certain head lice treatment products” and it expressed concern that “there may be a lack of awareness of the risk of fire associated with certain products”.

The HPRA has advised parents, carers and all users “to carefully read the information provided with the product and the associated warnings prior to use, and to only use the product as recommended”.

The HPRA has also encourage anyone even tangentially involved in such treatments to pass this the message on to others “who need to be aware within your organisation and to any organisation/persons where these products are used.”

And it is called on users to report any adverse events or incidents associated with these products to the relevant manufacturer and the HPRA.