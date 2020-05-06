Warning issued over liquid nitrogen following theft

Gardaí have warned anyone who comes across containers of liquid nitrogen stolen in Co Cork to contact them immediately as the substance can cause severe burns if it comes in contact with skin.

Gardaí in Midleton issued the warning after a local farmer and builder contacted them to say that there had been a break-in at a yard where he stored tools and among the items stolen was liquid nitrogen.

The thieves made off with five containers of liquid nitrogen which can be used as a coolant for machines such as vacuum pumps as well as a preservative for the transportation of food and for minor medical procedures.

Gardaí do not believe the liquid nitrogen was the intended target of the thieves in the break-in but they are concerned it could prove harmful if people come into contact with it without proper protection.

“Liquid nitrogen is colourless, odourless and tasteless. When spilled or in contact with skin, it can cause severe burns. There is also a risk of suffocation if the substance is released in a confined space,” warned gardaí in a statement.

The liquid nitrogen containers and a quantity of tools were stolen when thieves broke into the farmyard near Killeagh between Midleton and Youghal between 1am and 7.30am on Tuesday, May 5th.

All the stolen items were removed from the scene using an Ifor Williams trailer which was also from taken from the scene and gardaí estimate that the value of the stolen items including the trailer may total several thousand euro.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550 or Youghal Garda Station on 024-92200.