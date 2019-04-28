Warmer weather forecast in wake of Storm Hannah repairs

Power has been restored to almost all of the 33,000 electricity customers who suffered outages during Storm Hannah at the weekend.

The counties hardest hit by the storm were Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary with the high winds uprooting trees and bringing down power lines across many parts of Munster and Connacht.

The outlook for the days ahead is significantly better than recent days with a good deal of dry weather expected and temperatures likely to be between 11 and 15 degrees with warmer weather expected next weekend.

Monday will start off cloudy with outbreaks of showery rain before brightening up with temperatures of between 11 and 14 degrees in light southerly breezes. It will be wet and breezy on Tuesday before brightening up again on Wednesday morning although heavy showers are anticipated for the afternoon.

According to Met Éireann, there will be a good deal of dry weather on Friday and over the weekend with temperatures ranging from between 15 and 19 degrees.

The highest gusts recorded during the storm on Friday night and Saturday morning were at Mace Head in Galway, where one was tracked at 122km/h, while gusts reached 119km/h at Shannon Airport.

Additional crews from less impacted areas of the country were deployed across west Munster to reconnect homes and businesses that were left without power.

The storm also hit water supplies in some areas with Irish Water urging homeowners in Cos Kerry, Clare, Limerick Waterford and Meath to take water conservation steps.