Wage scheme to continue ‘in a form’ after June, says Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said that the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, due to expire in June, will continue “in a form” and exactly what that form will be is currently under discussion.

“We will outline a pathway, it will continue in some form,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Changes are due to be made today to the way the special payments are made, to make sure it is more effective for those on lower incomes and the scheme is keeping over 400,000 people in a job which is critical, said Mr Donohoe.

The pandemic welfare payments are going to continue in a form, but the level of payment and in what form they will continue will be decided on by the government soon.

However, he said that the payments are costing many hundreds of millions of euro each week and will have to be changed in a way that is affordable but also makes sense.

The government will continue to help citizens adapt to the huge changes in their living standards. Any changes will be made in a way that is affordable, he added.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government’s budget deficit – the difference between what it spends and what it collects in tax – swelled to €7.5 billion in April, more than twice the level recorded at this stage last year.

Mr Donohoe said that he was absolutely confident the country can rise to and overcome the current challenges to the national finances and to the numbers of job losses.

The forecast deficit could rise beyond €23billion, he warned, depending on the success achieved in overcoming the public health challenge.

The deaths of another 23 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Tuesday. There have now been 1,339 Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic. The total number of cases stands at 21,983.

Ireland’s conservative approach to easing Covid-19 restrictions has been defended by the Minister for Health and the chief medical officer.

Acknowledging the Irish plan is “pretty conservative”, Minister for Health Simon Harris said, “I’d rather be taking it slow and steady” and saving lives instead of loosening up too early and possibly “planning for failure”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Joe McHugh will attend an advisory group meeting on the exams on Wednesday to review where the Department of Education is on “all scenarios related to the Leaving Cert”, a department spokesman said.

The department, which is still planning for the exams to go ahead on July 29th, has declined to comment further, but education sources have said the option of awarding grades to students in the absence of exams is due to be discussed.