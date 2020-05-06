Wage and income support schemes set to be reduced, Paschal Donohoe indicates

Government income and wage supports introduced in response to the Covid-19 crisis are set to be reduced in the weeks ahead, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has indicated. However he has said they will continue in a modified way beyond their current expiry date of the end of June

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment , due to expire in June, will continue “in a form”, Mr Donohoe told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, The payments will continue “in a way that is affordable but also makes sense for our citizens”.

Changes are due to be made on Wednesday to the way the wage subsidy payments are made, to make sure it is more effective for those on lower incomes and the scheme is keeping more than 400,000 people in a job which is critical, said Mr Donohoe. A further 598,000 people are claiming the €350 a week pandemic unemployment payment, according to the latest figures.

However, Mr Donohoe said the two payments are costing many hundreds of millions of euro each week and that “ a pathway for both of those payments” would have to be decided. The level of the payments and how they will be made available are something which the Government will make a decision on soon, he said.

Huge changes

The government will continue to help citizens adapt to the huge changes in their living standards, he said.

The latest exchequer returns show the Government’s budget deficit – the difference between what it spends and what it collects in tax – swelled to €7.5 billion in April, more than twice the level recorded at this stage last year.

The forecast deficit could rise beyond €23billion, the Minister warned, depending on the success achieved in overcoming the public health challenge.

The Government faces difficult decisions on both the wage subsidy and pandemic unemployment payments. On the wage subsidy scheme, businesses are returning to work on different timescales and many say they need an ongoing subsidy if they are not to make people redundant, given the likely lower level of business.

The pandemic unemployment payment of €350 a week is well above the €203 a week basic jobseekers benefit. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar appeared to indicate on the Late Late show that the payment would be available until sectors had reopened, but the issue for the Government is that many workers will not be re-employed immediately. Mr Donohoe indicated last weekend that there could not be three different types of unemployment payments in the longer term – those that applied to people who lost their jobs before, during and after the Covid crisis.

The deaths of another 23 patients were announced by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) at its briefing on Tuesday. There have now been 1,339 Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic. The total number of cases stands at 21,983.

Conservative approach

Ireland’s conservative approach to easing Covid-19 restrictions has been defended by the Minister for Health and the chief medical officer.

Acknowledging the Irish plan is “pretty conservative”, Simon Harris said, “I’d rather be taking it slow and steady” and saving lives instead of loosening up too early and possibly “planning for failure”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Joe McHugh will attend an advisory group meeting on the exams on Wednesday to review where the Department of Education is on “all scenarios related to the Leaving Cert”, a department spokesman said.

The department, which is still planning for the exams to go ahead on July 29th, has declined to comment further, but education sources have said the option of awarding grades to students in the absence of exams is due to be discussed.