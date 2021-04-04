Violence in Co Antrim during another night of disorder on the streets of Northern Ireland

There has been another night of disorder on the streets in Northern Ireland.

In Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, three cars were hijacked and set on fire in the loyalist O’Neill/Doagh Road area on Saturday evening.

A large crowd of onlookers gathered to watch the unrest.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Saturday evening that they were responding following reports of disturbances at the Cloughfern roundabout in the O’Neill’s Road area of Newtownabbey. A police van was targeted and cars burned out.

PSNI officers were attacked in north Belfast.

Some Loyalists and unionists are angry about post-Brexit trading arrangements which they claim have created barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Tensions were ramped up further following a controversial decision not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians for attending the large funeral of republican Bobby Storey during Covid-19 restrictions.

All the main unionist parties have demanded the resignation of PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne, claiming he has lost the confidence of their community, over how the large attendance at republican Bobby Storey’s funeral was dealt with by the police.

The trouble followed successive nights of street violence in Belfast and Derry.

The PSNI said on Saturday that two boys, aged 13 and 14, were among eight people arrested in connection with riots in the loyalist Sandy Row area of south Belfast on Friday night.

Three men aged 25, 21 and 18, and a 19-year-old woman, have been charged with riot.

All four are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday, April 30th. All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Three males aged 17, 14 and 13 years old have also been charged with riot.

The three are due to appear at Belfast Youth Court, also on April 30th. The charges will also be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 19-year-old man also arrested following the disorder on Friday night has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Fifteen police officers were injured on Friday evening after being targeted in Sandy Row by a crowd of mostly young people throwing bottles, bricks and fireworks.

Heavy masonry, metal rods, fireworks and manhole covers were thrown at police.

Chief Supt Simon Walls said: “It’s a tragedy that any child, because let’s bear in mind a 13-year-old is a young child, I think it’s a tragedy that any child in Northern Ireland is sitting in a custody suite this morning, and facing criminal investigation, possibility of being charged and possibility of facing a criminal conviction.”

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday afternoon, he urged anyone with influence in the loyalist community to dissuade young people from causing violence.

“It shouldn’t happen...It’s not the way to resolve tensions or arguments.”

Meanwhile, 12 PSNI officers were injured in Derry on Friday night.

Derry City and Strabane area commander Chief Supt Darrin Jones said police received reports of youths gathering in the areas of Nelson Drive and Tullyally.

“On their arrival, they came under sustained attack from a large group of youths and young adults throwing masonry, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks,” he said.

“As a result 12 officers sustained injuries including head, leg and foot wounds.” Mr Jones also said a care home was damaged in the Nelson Drive area during the trouble causing “untold fear and distress” to residents.

Northern Ireland DUP First Minister Arlene Foster has appealed to young people not to get “drawn into disorder” over the Easter weekend, saying violence “will not make things better”.

She said: “I know that many of our young people are hugely frustrated by the events of this last week but causing injury to police officers will not make things better. And I send my strong support to all of the rank-and-file police officers that are on duty over this Easter weekend. I appeal to our young people not to get drawn into disorder which will lead to them having criminal convictions and blighting their own lives.”

She also asked parents to “play their part and be proactive in protecting their young adults”.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said unionist and loyalist political leaders needed to calm down the situation in Northern Ireland and ensure there is no repeat of Friday’s night’s disturbance.

Mr Ó Broin said unionists politicians had been “ratcheting up the rhetoric” around the Northern Ireland protocol for several weeks and loyalist organisations organising protests “and then you have this street violence”.

“The real losers in this in the first instance are the young people who are now arrested and are going to have criminal records, are the communities in Sandy Row and the village who have to get up today and clean up their community.

“And then the political stability of what is a very precarious position in the minute in the North.”

Asked by Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio One if Sinn Féin had done enough in the aftermath of growing tensions following the decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin politicians for attending the funeral of Mr Storey during Covid-19 restrictions, he replied: “People have got things wrong and I think Michelle’s [O’NEILL’S]statement at the time made that very clear. But what also then happened was people rightly then called for a PSNI investigation. A report was then forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service. They have made their recommendations and their recommendations are not to proceed with prosecutions.”

He said political leaders, including Sinn Féin, had to ensure they did everything to manage the public health message correctly.

“We need everybody to work together to calm the situation, particularly in terms of how some unionists are using the issue of the protocol in very, very questionable ways politically.”