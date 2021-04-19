Victims of stalking call for new law to reflect ‘sinister’ nature of crime

Two women who were harassed by stalkers have joined together to launch a campaign to define stalking as a separate crime that is “more sinister” than harassment.

Una Ring and Eve McDowell are also calling for longer jail sentences for the perpetrators, more powers for the Garda Síochána and counselling for victims.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Eve McDowell said that gardaí should have the legal tools to allow them intervene at an earlier stage before the situation could escalate.

Ms McDowell also pointed out that Scotland had already introduced a law to recognise stalking as a crime.

Ms Ring said that what she had experienced went far beyond harassment.

In the cases of both women, the perpetrators were charged with harassment under Section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. It states that a person is guilty of an offence if they harass another “by any means including by use of the telephone,” or “by persistently following, watching, pestering, besetting or communicating,” with them.

This description was not broad enough to cover what had happened to them, Ms Ring said.

She pointed out that in her case the perpetrator was sentenced to seven years, which was reduced to five years and that he would be out of prison in three years. “It’s not enough,” she said.

Once someone crosses on to your property then it is considered a more serious crime, she said. When a person behaved as aggressively as the perpetrator in her case, “that’s stalking”.

The gardaí needed more power in such situations to “tell people to stay away.”

“In Eve’s case, the guards cautioned him and he still came back. What’s there now is not working.”

If there had been a stalking law, she suggested, “we would have gotten more justice.”

In a response, read out on Morning Ireland, the Department of Justice said that:

“Following consultations with various stakeholders and an in-depth examination of the current offence of harassment, it was clear that stalking behaviour is already encompassed in the current offence of harassment under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

“Instead of introducing a distinct offence of stalking, Section 10 of the 1997 Act was amended to increase the maximum penalty for harassment to 10 years’ imprisonment to reflect the harm caused by those who engage in the most serious forms of harassment.”

Ms Ring said that even with a 10 year sentence the perpetrator “would be out in five years”.