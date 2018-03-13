Varadkar tells unionists he has ‘no hidden agenda’ in North talks

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has sought to assure unionists that the Republic has “no hidden agenda” as he called on them to get behind efforts to break the political deadlock in the North.

Speaking at a public forum to mark the 20th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement at the Library of Congress on Tuesday night the Taoiseach said: “I know that you are concerned – perhaps worried – maybe even angry, at recent political developments.”

“I recognise that recent statements and actions by Irish nationalists, including the Irish Government, about Brexit have been seen as unwelcome or intrusive. If that is the case, I want to make it clear that it certainly was not our intention. I want to repeat that we have no hidden agenda.”

Pledging “close co-operation and leadership” from the British and Irish Governments, Mr Varadkar said that “Ulster-Scots Protestants are as much a part of the history of the Irish in America as the Irish Catholics are. In the same way, they are an integral, respected and valued part of the history – and the future – of the island of Ireland. ”

Mr Varadkar was speaking at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the agreement, a peace accord that was brokered in part by Bill Clinton’s administration.

The current political deadlock in the North and the challenges posed by Brexit have revived interest in the political situation in Northern Ireland in Washington with outgoing secretary of state Rex Tillerson promising to appoint a new US envoy for the North, a position vacant since the election of Donald Trump. But Mr Varadkar said on Tuesday that he did not think the appointment of a Northern Ireland envoy was necessary.

While he said that “ongoing interest and engagement from the administration, Congress and Irish America,” was welcome, “I’m not sure that he appointment of an envoy is needed at this stage. The two parties came close to an accommodation. I don’t think brokerage is what we need.”

In a sign of frustration with the lack of political progress in the North, the White House has not invited Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald or DUP leader Arlene Foster to the annual St Patrick’s Day reception on Thursday.

Gerry Adams and Ian Paisley jnr have been invited and are expected to attend. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley will also be in attendance.

Mr Varadkar declined to comment on the decision not to invite the two party leaders this week, saying it was a matter for the White House to decide.

Tuesday night’s forum was also attended by Mr Adams and Senator George Mitchell, the envoy who played a key role in the formulation of the Belfast Agreement. Also in attendance were Congressman Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, and Representative Peter King, a Republican congressman from New York, who played a central role in the talks 20 years ago and who will be honoured at the annual Ireland Funds Gala Dinner in Washington on Wednesday night.

‘Corrosive and damaging’

Earlier in a speech to the Brookings Institute in Washington, Mr Varadkar described the current impasse in Northern Ireland as “corrosive and damaging”.

“It means that there is no effective political engagement on issues of relevance to the lives of the people of Northern Ireland, economically and socially,” he told the audience. “It undermines the operation of other institutions under the agreement.”

Mr Varadkar also highlighted Ireland’s European commitments, as he warned of the dangers of protectionism and “transactional diplomacy” in his Brookings speech.

Mr Varadkar said that Ireland was “first and foremost” a European country. “Though our nearest neighbour, the United Kingdom, may be leaving the European Union, we are a founder member of the single market, our single currency, the euro, and Pesco, Europe’s enhanced co-operation in defence and security. We will always be at the heart of Europe, the common European home we helped to build.”

Mr Varadkar is expected to raise the Trump administration’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminium imports during his meeting in the Oval Office. The Taoiseach has warned that Irish products, including Irish whiskey, could eventually by impacted if a trade war was to ensue.

Mr Varadkar also highlighted Ireland’s role in the UN during his Brookings speech, reminding his audience that Ireland is seeking a seat on the UN security council for the 2021-2022 term.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of unbroken Irish involvement in UK peacekeeping missions, he said that Ireland has a “long tradition of support for the UN on international peace and security issues”.