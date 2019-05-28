Varadkar says he will inform Independents if he chooses early election

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told his Independent colleagues in government he will inform them if he chooses to dissolve the Dáil early to hold a general election.

However Mr Varadkar reassured his Ministers at a meeting on Monday that it was not his intention to give the impression in weekend comments that he favoured an election soon.

The Taoiseach was said to have addressed the issue unprompted at the Cabinet meeting, leading some of his ministers to conclude that Independent members of the Government may have been unhappy with comments he made.

On Sunday, as counting continued in the local and European elections continued, Mr Varadkar said he could not rule out calling a general election before the pending by elections that will be needed to fill the Dáil seats of TDs who become MEPs are held.

The writ for the byelections must be moved within six months of the new MEPs taking up their seats on July 2nd.

Senior Fine Gael figures downplayed the prospect of an immediate general election unless it was forced on the Government, with Varadkar saying at the weekend he would not call one “in the next couple of days or weeks”.

“As long as the Government can function and function well, we can get our job done and get our agenda through, well then there is no need for an election,” he said at the RDS. “But if that becomes a problem well then that changes things.”

At the weekly Cabinet meeting on Monday, he told his colleagues he did not want to give the impression that he would be seeking an election within the coming weeks, sources said.

That was “not the impression he wanted to give”, one well placed figure said. He also told the Independents he would tell them if he was seeking an early election, rather that have them hear through the media.